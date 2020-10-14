DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2020. október 14., szerda, 17:42







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Deutsche Börse AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Deutsche Börse AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








14.10.2020 / 17:42



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.10.2020

Ort: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2285592/b806ef9b6392389abc06f8fc94955861/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2020_de.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.10.2020

Ort: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2285594/7838b6f92534d76a9e679e39ec7580fa/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2020_en.pdf













14.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1140959  14.10.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140959&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum