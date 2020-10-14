DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 28, 2020

Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2285592/b806ef9b6392389abc06f8fc94955861/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2020_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 28, 2020

Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2285594/7838b6f92534d76a9e679e39ec7580fa/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q3-2020_en.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
