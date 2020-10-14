DGAP-PVR: va-Q-tec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

va-Q-tec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








14.10.2020 / 18:15



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: va-Q-tec AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
PLZ: 97080
Ort: Würzburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MHY0HTHX71DO39

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: LGL Holdings Limited
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

13.10.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 2,44 % 0,00 % 2,44 % 13.089.502
letzte Mitteilung 4,14 % 0,00 % 4,14 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006636681 0 319.576 0,00 % 2,44 %
Summe 319.576 2,44 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:









































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
LGL Holdings Limited % % %
LGL Trustees Limited % % %
Zouk Holdings Limited % % %
Zouk Ventures Limited % % %
Cleantech II General Partner Limited % % %
CT2 GP LLP % % %
Cleantech II General Partner L.P. % % %
Cleantech Europe II (A) LP % % %
Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % %
--- % % %
LGL Holdings Limited % % %
LGL Trustees Limited % % %
Zouk Holdings Limited % % %
Zouk Ventures Limited % % %
Cleantech II General Partner Limited % % %
CT2 GP LLP % % %
Cleantech II General Partner L.P. % % %
Cleantech Europe II (B) LP % % %
Cleantech Europe II Luxembourg S.à r.l. % % %
--- % % %
LGL Holdings Limited % % %
LGL Trustees Limited % % %
Zouk Holdings Limited % % %
Zouk Ventures Limited % % %
Zouk Capital LLP % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Die Stimmrechte werden der Zouk Capital LLP gemäß § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG zugerechnet. 


Datum

14.10.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
