DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the third quarter. Business development considerably above prior year. Middle to upper end of the guidance for 2020 expected.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the third quarter. Business development considerably above prior year. Middle to upper end of the guidance for 2020 expected.
Dräger expects net sales growth for fiscal year 2020 to be between 14 percent and 22 percent (net of currency effects) and the EBIT margin to be between 7.0 percent and 11.0 percent. At least for the current financial year, Dräger is still assuming strong demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Dräger is now assuming that it will reach the middle to upper end of the guidance for 2020.
At this point in time, Dräger expects that net sales volume and thus also earnings in the following year will be below the current level. In addition to the further development of the demand for products in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, this also depends on the general economic development, which has an impact on many industries and thus on important parts of Drägers business. Dräger will publish a guidance for 2021 once the business figures for fiscal year 2020 are available.
Dräger will publish its full results for the first nine months of the fiscal year on October 29, 2020.
