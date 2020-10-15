DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG english

2020. október 15., csütörtök, 09:30















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








15.10.2020 / 09:29




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Hans Richard
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG


b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A289V94


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 75,000 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2019


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














15.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG

Goethestraße 45

47166 Duisburg

Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63209  15.10.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum