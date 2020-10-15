DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast





Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for first nine months 2020 and raises earnings guidance





15-Oct-2020 / 09:44 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 15 October 2020

Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for first nine months 2020 and raises earnings guidance





Based on preliminary figures Hapag-Lloyd AG expects for the first nine months 2020 an EBITDA of approximately 1.8 billion Euro (9M/2019: 1,511 million Euro) and an EBIT of approximately 850 million Euro (9M/2019: 643 million Euro).

Due to the positive business development throughout the past months the Executive Board has decided today to raise its earnings guidance published in March. For financial year 2020 the Executive Board expects an EBITDA of 2.4 - 2.6 billion Euro (prior: 1.7 - 2.2 billion Euro) and an EBIT of 1.1 to 1.3 billion Euro (prior: 0.5 - 1.0 billion Euro). Against the background of the still prevailing high risks with regard to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic consequences the forecast is stil subject to uncertainties.

The finale figures for the first nine months 2020 will be published as planned on 13 November 2020.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBIT and EBITDA referred to herein can be found in the annual report 2019, available at: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html.

Contact:



Heiko Hoffmann



Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Phone +49 40 3001-2896



Fax +49 40 3001-72896



Mobile +49 172 875-2126

Contact:Heiko HoffmannSenior Director Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-2896Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 172 875-2126