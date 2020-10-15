DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast





zooplus AG: Management Board again updates sales and earnings guidance for the 2020 financial year





zooplus AG: Management Board again updates sales and earnings guidance for the 2020 financial year

Munich, October 15, 2020 - The Management Board of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), has today decided to update its guidance for the 2020 financial year communicated on July 14, 2020, based on the preliminary figures for the completed third quarter of 2020 and the updated expectations for the final quarter of the 2020 financial year.

zooplus AG now expects sales in the 2020 financial year between EUR 1.770 bn and EUR 1.810 bn (previous guidance: around EUR 1.765 bn; FY 2019: EUR 1.524 bn), which is equivalent to year-on-year sales growth of 16% - 19% (FY 2019: 14%). At the same time, the Management Board is currently anticipating operating profitability, measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in the range of EUR 50 m - EUR 65 m for financial year 2020 (previous guidance: at least EUR 40 m; FY 2019: EUR 12 m).

Sales performance benefited from the strong activity of existing customers and a particularly high-quality group of new customers, while earnings progressed based on the positive margin development and high operating efficiency.

Based on preliminary figures, the Group generated sales in the first nine months of financial year 2020 of around EUR 1.3 bn (9M 2019: EUR 1.1 bn), corresponding to EBITDA in the range of EUR 40 m - EUR 50 m (9M 2019: EUR 6.7 m).

The prerequisite for achieving the newly revised guidance is that the further impact of the corona pandemic on both the overall economic situation and the situation of the Group does not deviate significantly from the extent known at this time.

zooplus AG will publish the results for the third quarter and first nine months for financial year 2020 on November 17, 2020 and make them available to download from its website at https://investors.zooplus.com.



Company profile:



zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe"s leading online retailer of pet supplies measured by sales. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.5 bn in the 2019 financial year. The company"s business model has been launched successfully in roughly 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Gross sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 30 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European E-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.

Online at: www.zooplus.de



Investor relations contact:



zooplus AG



Diana Apostol



Sonnenstraße 15



80331 Munich



Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210



Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503



Email: ir@zooplus.com



Website: https://investors.zooplus.com

Media contact:



cometis AG



Georg Grießmann



Unter den Eichen 7



65195 Wiesbaden



Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-61



Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66



Email: griessmann@cometis.de



Website: www.cometis.de