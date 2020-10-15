DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE deutsch

2020. október 15., csütörtök, 17:08















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.10.2020 / 17:06




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Wilhelm
Nachname(n): Beier
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Dermapharm Holding SE


b) LEI

5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
46,50 EUR 250356000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
46,50 EUR 250356000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-13; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














15.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dermapharm Holding SE

Lil-Dagover-Ring 7

82031 Grünwald

Deutschland
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63205  15.10.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum