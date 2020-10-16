DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected
2020. október 15., csütörtök, 22:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary results for the third quarter 2020 above market expectations and positive impact for the remainder of the year 2020 expected
Stuttgart, Germany - Daimler has seen a faster than expected market recovery and a particularly strong September performance. This, combined with diligent cost discipline, extensive cash preservation measures and further efficiency enhancements means that Industrial Free Cash Flow, Daimler Group EBIT adjusted, Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans EBIT adjusted, Daimler Trucks and Buses EBIT adjusted and Daimler Mobility EBIT adjusted are all significantly above market expectations for the third quarter of 2020.
The following stated figures for the third quarter 2020 are preliminary and unaudited:
- Industrial Free Cash Flow: € 5,139 million (consensus: € 2,973 million)
- Net Industrial Liquidity: € 13.1 billion (Q2-20: €9.5 billion)
- Daimler Group EBIT: € 3,071 million (consensus: € 1,950 million);
- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans EBIT: € 2,118 million (consensus: € 1,320 million);
- Daimler Trucks & Buses EBIT: € 541 million (consensus: € 350 million);
- Daimler Mobility EBIT: € 590 million (consensus: € 381 million);
The preliminary results include the following adjustments affecting EBIT:
- Expenses of € 407 million mainly for ongoing efficiency programs and including € 68 million for adjustment and realignment of capacities within the global production network in connection with the intended sale of the car plant in Hambach.
- Total of legal proceedings and related measures for Daimler Group: € 2million.
Given the development of the third quarter, Daimler also expects a positive impact for the remainder of the year, however with the fourth quarter 2020 to show the usual year-end seasonality pattern. Please note this statement is made under the assumption of no further COVID-19 lockdowns.
Accordingly, Daimler expects to publish an updated guidance for the financial year 2020 together with its quarter results on October 23, 2020.
EBIT, EBIT adjusted, RoS adjusted, RoE adjusted, Industrial Free Cash Flow and Industrial Free Cash Flow adjusted are defined on pp. 64 and 73 of the Daimler Annual Report 2019.
Contact:
Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 17-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 179 40 75
|E-mail:
|ir.dai@daimler.com
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007100000
|WKN:
|710000
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141249
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1141249 15-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]