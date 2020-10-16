DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invitation
2020. október 16., péntek, 07:30
Corporate News
16 October 2020
Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital"s 3Q/9M 2020 financial results during an audio conference call on the day of results.
The statement and slides deck to accompany the call will be published at approx.
The earnings call will begin at 11.00 a.m. CET and be conducted in English.
Participants are kindly requested to register for attending the call (and will then receive personalised dial-in details) by clicking on the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ij55FLnWQJqFvrelsk_A1g
Ben Bos will answer the questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com prior to the call.
A recording of the webcast will be available following the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.
EBITDA is expected to increase in FY 2020 at a CAGR of more than 82% since 2018. We have a strong balance sheet and an impressive share price performance. Looking ahead, we continue to strive to achieve ambitious goals with highly promising returns.
We very much hope you will join us on the 29th and on our journey to tap into a great growth potential.
Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Immermannstr. 13
|40210 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141239
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1141239 16.10.2020
