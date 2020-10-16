



16.10.2020









Corporate News

16 October 2020



CLIQ Digital AG: Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invitation





CLIQ Digital (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company in the TMT sector and offers consumers worldwide streaming entertainment services with unlimited access to movie, music, audiobook, sports and games content, will announce its Third Quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday 29 October 2020.

Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present CLIQ Digital"s 3Q/9M 2020 financial results during an audio conference call on the day of results.

The statement and slides deck to accompany the call will be published at approx.

7.30 a.m. CET on our website (https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials).

The earnings call will begin at 11.00 a.m. CET and be conducted in English.

Participants are kindly requested to register for attending the call (and will then receive personalised dial-in details) by clicking on the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ij55FLnWQJqFvrelsk_A1g

Ben Bos will answer the questions submitted via email to investors@cliqdigital.com prior to the call.

A recording of the webcast will be available following the call at https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials.

EBITDA is expected to increase in FY 2020 at a CAGR of more than 82% since 2018. We have a strong balance sheet and an impressive share price performance. Looking ahead, we continue to strive to achieve ambitious goals with highly promising returns.

We very much hope you will join us on the 29th and on our journey to tap into a great growth potential.



About CLIQ Digital:



CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, providing consumers worldwide with streaming entertainment services. Members get unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The core business of the Group is the online direct marketing of its streaming entertainment services to consumers globally. In 2019 CLIQ Digital realized over 90% of its sales in Europe and North America. CLIQ Digital"s headquarter is based in Dusseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The Group employs approximately 100 staff and is listed in the Scale (30) segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:

CLIQ Digital AG



Sebastian McCoskrie / Michael Kriszun



Mob.: +49 151 52043659 / +49 151 52207955



Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com / m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com

www.cliqdigital.com

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33



Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de