Munich, 16 October 2020 - TRATON SE ("TRATON") and the US-American truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a stake of 16.8 %, have today reached agreement in principle that TRATON will acquire by merger all shares in Navistar not already held by TRATON, at a price of USD 44.50 per Navistar share.







This agreement in principle remains subject to finalization of due diligence to the satisfaction of TRATON, agreeing on the conclusion of a merger agreement and related transaction documents and the approval of the transaction by the executive bodies and committees of TRATON and VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT as well as the Board of Directors and the Shareholder Meeting of Navistar.







There is no assurance that the parties will reach agreement on definitive transaction documentation, or as to the terms thereof or that any transaction, if such agreement is reached, will ultimately be consummated.







Contact:



Rolf Woller



Head of Treasury and Investor Relations



T +49 162 172 33 62



rolf.woller@traton.com



TRATON SE



Dachauer Str. 641



80995 Munich, Germany



www.traton.com





