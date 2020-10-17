DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Wolfgang
Nachname(n): Porsche

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Porsche Automobil Holding SE


b) LEI

52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PAH0038


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
47,50 EUR 199975,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
47,50 EUR 199975,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-10-15; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.porsche-se.com





 
