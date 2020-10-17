DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.10.2020 / 23:42




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Porsche

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Porsche Automobil Holding SE


b) LEI

52990053Z17ZYM1KFV27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAH0038


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
47.50 EUR 199975.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
47.50 EUR 199975.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














16.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE

Porscheplatz 1

70435 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.porsche-se.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63225  16.10.2020 


