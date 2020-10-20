DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG


Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052








19.10.2020 / 15:23



Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Report (2. Tranche)



 



On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Within the second tranche, between October 12, 2020 and October 16, 2020 a total of 64,250 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from October 12, 2020 to October 16, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:



































Date              Total number of shares

bought back		 Weighted average share

price (EUR)		 Aggregated volume

(EUR)
12.10.2020 8,144 60.3811 491,743.68
13.10.2020 16,254 59.7342 970,919.69
14.10.2020 14,452 59.4960 859,836.19
15.10.2020 16,854 58.2946 982,497.19
16.10.2020 8,546 60.1211 513,794.92
       
Total 64,250 59.4364 3,818,791.67

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 16, 2020 amounts to 1,134,026.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.



Hamburg, October 2020



Aurubis AG



Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
