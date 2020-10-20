Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Report (2. Tranche)

On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Within the second tranche, between October 12, 2020 and October 16, 2020 a total of 64,250 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from October 12, 2020 to October 16, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares



bought back

Weighted average share



price (EUR)

Aggregated volume



(EUR)

12.10.2020

8,144

60.3811

491,743.68

13.10.2020

16,254

59.7342

970,919.69

14.10.2020

14,452

59.4960

859,836.19

15.10.2020

16,854

58.2946

982,497.19

16.10.2020

8,546

60.1211

513,794.92









Total

64,250

59.4364

3,818,791.67



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 16, 2020 amounts to 1,134,026.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.

