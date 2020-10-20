

According to preliminary estimates the order intake of the Jenoptik Group stabilized at previous year"s level in the third quarter, following a weak second quarter. Revenue in the third quarter is below the prior year"s figure, but has increased compared to the second quarter of 2020. Due to the continuing weak overall economic development and a significantly increased risk of further drastic measures in connection with the Covid19 pandemic, the Excecutive Board now expects revenue, without TRIOPTICS, in the fiscal year 2020 to be in a range of 730 to 750 million euros (previously 770 to 790 million euros). This corresponds to a decline of 10 to 13 percent compared to the adjusted prior-year figure.





Following a further improved earnings quality in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2020 is now expected at the upper end of the range of 14.5 to 15.0 percent communicated before.





The acquired TRIOPTICS GmbH will make a positive contribution to revenue and earnings. In the current fiscal year the company will contribute approximately 25 million euros to revenue, the EBITDA margin will be significantly above group average.





JENOPTIK AG



The Executive Board









