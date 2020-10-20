DGAP-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik is now anticipating revenue in a range of 730 to 750 million euros, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected at the upper end of the range communicated before
2020. október 19., hétfő, 20:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
According to preliminary estimates the order intake of the Jenoptik Group stabilized at previous year"s level in the third quarter, following a weak second quarter. Revenue in the third quarter is below the prior year"s figure, but has increased compared to the second quarter of 2020. Due to the continuing weak overall economic development and a significantly increased risk of further drastic measures in connection with the Covid19 pandemic, the Excecutive Board now expects revenue, without TRIOPTICS, in the fiscal year 2020 to be in a range of 730 to 750 million euros (previously 770 to 790 million euros). This corresponds to a decline of 10 to 13 percent compared to the adjusted prior-year figure.
Following a further improved earnings quality in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2020 is now expected at the upper end of the range of 14.5 to 15.0 percent communicated before.
The acquired TRIOPTICS GmbH will make a positive contribution to revenue and earnings. In the current fiscal year the company will contribute approximately 25 million euros to revenue, the EBITDA margin will be significantly above group average.
JENOPTIK AG
The Executive Board
Contact:
Thomas Fritsche
Head Investor Relations
Phone 03641-652291
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)364 165-2156
|Fax:
|+49 (0)364 165-2804
|E-mail:
|ir@jenoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB601
|WKN:
|A2NB60
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1141740
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1141740 19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
