Compleo Charging Solutions AG Sets Offer Price at EUR 49.00 per Share

Dortmund, October 19, 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG (the "Company" or "Compleo") and Fontus, EBG Electro and DELAC (together the "existing shareholders") have set the offer price for Compleo"s initial public offering at EUR 49.00 per share.

A total of 1,656,000 shares were placed. The placement comprises 900,000 new shares from a capital increase and 756,000 shares from the holdings of the existing shareholders, consisting of 180,000 base shares, 360,000 shares from the exercise of an upsize option and 216,000 shares in connection with an over-allotment.

Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, the total offer volume amounts to approximately EUR 81 mn. Gross proceeds from the offering attributable to the Company amount to approximately EUR 44 mn. The Company intends to use the envisaged net proceeds to finance its growth strategy. Assuming full exercise of the Greenshoe option, the free float of Compleo"s share capital would then amount to approximately 48.4%.

Based on the final offer price, Compleo"s market capitalization will amount to EUR 168 mn.

Trading in the shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to commence on October 21, 2020. The securities identification number (WKN) of the Company"s shares is A2QDNX, the international securities identification number (ISIN) is DE000A2QDNX9 and the ticker symbol is C0M. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for October 22, 2020.

In the context of the IPO, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and, together with ODDO BHF AG, as Joint Bookrunners.



