DGAP-CMS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung des Herkunftsstaates gemäß § 5 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. október 20., kedd, 17:04







DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Compleo Charging Solutions AG


/ Herkunftsstaat






Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Veröffentlichung des Herkunftsstaates gemäß § 5 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








20.10.2020 / 17:04



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die Compleo Charging Solutions AG gibt gem. § 5 WpHG bekannt, dass dei Bundesrepublik Deutschland ihr Herkunftsstaat ist.













20.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/


Notierung vorgesehen / Listing planned



 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1142010  20.10.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142010&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum