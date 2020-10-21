DGAP-CMS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. október 20., kedd, 17:04







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Compleo Charging Solutions AG


/ Home Member State






Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.10.2020 / 17:04



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Compleo Charging Solutions AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that the Federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.













20.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/


Notierung vorgesehen / Listing planned



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1142010  20.10.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1142010&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum