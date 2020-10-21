DGAP-CMS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. október 20., kedd, 17:04
Compleo Charging Solutions AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that the Federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|Notierung vorgesehen / Listing planned
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1142010 20.10.2020
