Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















20.10.2020







Compleo Charging Solutions AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that the Federal Republic of Germany is the Home Member State.



