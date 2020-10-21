DGAP-PVR: NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.10.2020 / 21:28



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: NFON AG
Street: Machtlfinger Straße 7
Postal code: 81379
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Florian Schuhbauer
Date of birth: 24 Apr 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

16 Oct 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 17.51 % 7.97 % 25.48 % 15,055,569
Previous notification 11.43 % 0.00 % 11.43 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0N4N52 0 2,635,746 0.00 % 17.51 %
Total 2,635,746 17.51 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call-Option 16.10.2020/30.11.2020 until 30.11.2020 1,200,000 7.97 %
    Total 1,200,000 7.97 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Florian Schuhbauer % % %
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH % % %
Active Ownership Capital S.à r.l. % % %
Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS 17.51 % 7.97 % 25.48 %
Florian Schuhbauer % % %
Active Ownership Advisors GmbH % % %
Active Ownership Corporation S.à r.l. 17.51 % 7.97 % 25.48 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

20 Oct 2020














Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com





 
