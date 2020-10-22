



Press Release

Medios AG: Chief Financial Officer Matthias Gärtner to be appointed Chairman of the Executive Board

Berlin, 21 October 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has decided to appoint Matthias Gärtner as Chairman of the Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2021. In addition, his Executive Board contract is shortly to be extended prematurely by two years until 30 June 2023. Matthias Gärtner has been involved in the development of the Medios Group as a member of the Executive Board from the very beginning and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2016. He played a decisive role in the successful IPO of the Company and the subsequent dynamic growth.

The acting Chairman of the Executive Board, Manfred Schneider, will not extend his contract, which expires on 31 December 2020, for family reasons and will leave the Executive Board. The Executive Board will therefore in future consist of a three-member team including the other acting Executive Board members.

As founder and major shareholder, Manfred Schneider will remain closely associated with Medios AG and will become a key member of a new Advisory Board to be established for the Company. In addition, Manfred Schneider has already agreed to a voluntary 6-month lock-up agreement for the major part of his Medios shares.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "We are very pleased that this solution will allow the Company to continue to be run by a very experienced Executive Board team. We would like to express our special thanks to the Chief Executive Officer and Company founder Manfred Schneider, who has significantly shaped and advanced Medios. We are pleased that he will remain with the Company as a major shareholder, but also as a consultant, and wish him all the best for the future."

Matthias Gärtner, Chief Financial Officer of Medios AG: "I am also very pleased that we can continue to work together as a proven and highly motivated Executive Board team, albeit now in a three-member board, in order to implement our strategy and to push the profitable growth of the Company in the future."

Other members of the Executive Board of Medios AG are Mi-Young Miehler, who has been Chief Operating Officer since July 2017 and heads the operative business of the Company, and Christoph Prußeit, who has been Chief Innovation Officer for Medios AG since January 2019 and in this function is responsible, among other things, for the business area Patient-specific Therapies.

About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

