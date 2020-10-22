DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Forecast





Sixt Leasing SE: Forecast regarding group"s contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue for 2020 unlikely to be realized





Pullach, 21 October 2020 - The Management Board of Sixt Leasing SE today came to the conclusion that the forecast for the 2020 financial year communicated on 20 March 2020 of a slight increase in the group"s contract portfolio and a consolidated operating revenue approximately on the previous year"s level is unlikely to be realized. For the current fiscal year, the Management Board assumes that the group"s contract portfolio and the consolidated operating revenue will probably each be significantly below the corresponding prior-year figures.

The main reasons for the deviation from the forecast are the weaker than expected business development in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to the recovery of the overall economic situation, which remained below expectations, and the prospect of a continuing or even worsening COVID-19 situation in the fourth quarter of 2020. In this respect, the Management Board assumes that the negative development cannot be made up for in the fourth quarter of 2020 either.

Sixt Leasing SE already announced on 20 July 2020 that the originally communicated earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year will not be realised as expected. As planned, Sixt Leasing SE will publish its complete quarterly statement for Q3 2020 on 11 November 2020.

Note: "Consolidated operating revenue" is not a financial figure according to IFRS. Information on the composition of consolidated operating revenues can be found on page 37 and 38 of the Sixt Leasing SE annual report 2019 (available at https://ir.sixt-leasing.com).