21-Oct-2020





Munich, 21. October 2020 - The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still has a significant impact on the business of the TRATON GROUP. Nevertheless, TRATON has experienced a faster market recovery in the third quarter (Q3 2020) than expected. This was supported by the cost measures already initiated. Ultimately, this led to a better overall performance and key performance indicators for Q3 2020 are therefore in some cases well above market expectations.







Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the first nine month (9M) of 2020 and Q3 2020:





9M 2020: Sales revenue of around 15.7 billion Euros;

Q3 2020: Sales revenue of around 5.7 billion Euros.





9M 2020: adjusted operating profit of around -10 million Euros and a return on sales margin of around -0.1%;

Q3 2020: adjusted operating profit of around 210 million Euros and a return on sales of around 3.7%.





9M 2020: The industrial business net cash flow amounted to around -150 million Euros;

Q3 2020: The industrial business net cash flow amounted to around 200 million Euros.





The preliminary operating profit includes an adjustment totaling about 50 million Euros and amounts to about 160 million Euros in the third quarter 2020. The definition of the adjusted operating profit is to be found on p.75 of the half-year interim report 2020 (







Given the development of the third quarter, TRATON SE also expects a positive impact for the remainder of the year, however with the fourth quarter 2020 to show the usual year-end seasonality pattern. Please note this statement is made under the assumption of no further COVID-19 related significant constraints to the overall business development.



Accordingly, TRATON is currently planning to publish an updated forecast for the 2020 fiscal year together with the 9M results by November 10, 2020 at the latest.







Contact:



Rolf Woller



Head of Treasury and Investor Relations



T +49 162 172 33 62



rolf.woller@traton.com



TRATON SE



Dachauer Str. 641



80995 Munich, Germany

www.traton.com

