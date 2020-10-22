DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q3/2020: Q3 results are also positive
2020. október 22., csütörtök, 07:05
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q3/2020
- Consolidated revenues of EUR 112.9 million were less than the year-ago figure, as expected
- Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.6 million is still positive
- Company confirms its earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year
Haselünne, October 22, 2020 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today published its Interim Report for the third quarter of 2020. The corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 112.9 million in the first nine months of this year (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 120.6 million). The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.6 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 6.1 million) and the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) amounted to EUR 10.2 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 12.3 million).
Outlook for future development
"The numbers we published today show that the assumptions we made three months ago largely proved to be correct", Schwegmann said with regard to the earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year that the corporate group had revised at the end of July. "The performance in the third quarter supported our prediction that we will achieve positive results for the full year 2020, meaning that our forecast will be solidly fulfilled". The Berentzen Group anticipates consolidated revenues in a range from EUR 153.0 million to EUR 160.0 million, a consolidated operating profit (consolidated EBIT) in a range from EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million, and an operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) in a range from EUR 13.0 million to EUR 15.0 million. "However, the prerequisite for the attainment of our full-year targets is that the currently dynamic trend of infections and the governmental measures implemented to stem the virus will only have a moderate effect on social and economic conditions", Schwegmann said in conclusion.
About the Berentzen Group:
Further information at:
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1142366
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1142366 22.10.2020
