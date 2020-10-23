





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















22.10.2020 / 17:42









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Regina

Last name(s):

Kern



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Kern

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

NanoRepro AG





b) LEI

3912008FCA63AGIMEV74



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006577109





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.18 EUR





8720.00 EUR



2.18 EUR





4360.00 EUR



2.16 EUR





2160.00 EUR



2.14 EUR





4280.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





4080.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





8160.00 EUR



2.02 EUR





4040.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





4080.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

2.098947 EUR





39880.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























22.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



