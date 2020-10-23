





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















22.10.2020 / 17:40









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Regina

Last name(s):

Kern



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Kern

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

NanoRepro AG





b) LEI

3912008FCA63AGIMEV74



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006577109





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.18 EUR





7499.20 EUR



2.14 EUR





3901.22 EUR



2.14 EUR





2518.78 EUR



2.14 EUR





10015.20 EUR



2.14 EUR





6420.00 EUR



2.14 EUR





1027.20 EUR



2.08 EUR





6240.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





4200.36 EUR



2.04 EUR





4012.68 EUR



2.04 EUR





2107.32 EUR



2.04 EUR





7344.00 EUR



2.02 EUR





7272.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





14688.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





1326.00 EUR



2.02 EUR





5086.36 EUR



2.02 EUR





13093.64 EUR



2.04 EUR





12240.00 EUR



2.02 EUR





5023.74 EUR



2.02 EUR





2020.00 EUR



2.06 EUR





1610.92 EUR



2.02 EUR





12120.00 EUR



2.02 EUR





17190.20 EUR



2.02 EUR





8080.00 EUR



2.04 EUR





7195.08 EUR



2.02 EUR





2525.00 EUR



2.02 EUR





3535.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

2.051964 EUR





168291.90 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



