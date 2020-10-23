DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.10.2020 / 17:40




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kern
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NanoRepro AG


b) LEI

3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006577109


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
2.18 EUR 7499.20 EUR
2.14 EUR 3901.22 EUR
2.14 EUR 2518.78 EUR
2.14 EUR 10015.20 EUR
2.14 EUR 6420.00 EUR
2.14 EUR 1027.20 EUR
2.08 EUR 6240.00 EUR
2.04 EUR 4200.36 EUR
2.04 EUR 4012.68 EUR
2.04 EUR 2107.32 EUR
2.04 EUR 7344.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 7272.00 EUR
2.04 EUR 14688.00 EUR
2.04 EUR 1326.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 5086.36 EUR
2.02 EUR 13093.64 EUR
2.04 EUR 12240.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 5023.74 EUR
2.02 EUR 2020.00 EUR
2.06 EUR 1610.92 EUR
2.02 EUR 12120.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 17190.20 EUR
2.02 EUR 8080.00 EUR
2.04 EUR 7195.08 EUR
2.02 EUR 2525.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 3535.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.051964 EUR 168291.90 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG

Untergasse 8

35037 Marburg

Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com





 
