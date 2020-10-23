DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Kern

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Kern
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NanoRepro AG


b) LEI

3912008FCA63AGIMEV74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006577109


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
2.02 EUR 11817.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 14140.00 EUR
2.04 EUR 6120.00 EUR
2.02 EUR 10730.24 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.022835 EUR 42807.24 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














Language: English
Company: NanoRepro AG

Untergasse 8

35037 Marburg

Germany
Internet: www.nanorepro.com





 
