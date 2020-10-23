





22.10.2020







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Street:

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

Postal code:

44309

City:

Dortmund

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

391200NDFM0QGPOSW190



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

first-time admission of the shares to trading on an organized market



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Rolf Elgeti

Date of birth: 04 Nov 1976



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Fontus Invest GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

20 Oct 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

30.10 %

3.29 %

33.39 %

3423480

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2QDNX9

0

1030468

0.00 %

30.10 %

Total

1030468

30.10 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

25.11.2020



Both

112595

3.29 %







Total

112595

3.29 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Rolf Elgeti

%

%

%

-Obotritia Capital KGaA

%

%

%

-Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH

%

%

%

-Fontus Invest GmbH

30.10 %

%

33.39 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Based on a shareholder agreement for Fontus Invest GmbH, which was entered into by Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH, CMG Investment GmbH, BTS Invest GmbH, Georg Karl Eberhard Griesemann, Jens Stolze and Fontus

Invest GmbH, Fontus Invest GmbH is jointly controlled by Obotritia Beta Invest GmbH,

CMG Investment GmbH and BTS Invest GmbH.





Date

22 Oct 2020



