DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
2020. október 23., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
Media release as at October 23, 2020
Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at September 30, 2020
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2020, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2020.
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to CHF 26 mn (profit of CHF 172 mn in the same period 2019). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 395 mn (loss of CHF 382 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.
BB Biotech AG"s interim report as at September 30, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Company profile
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1142519
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1142519 23-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
