DGAP-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
2020. október 23., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Parola (s): Rapporto intermedio
Comunicato stampa del 23 ottobre 2020
Rapporto intermedio di BB Biotech AG al 30 settembre 2020
BB Biotech AG pubblica il proprio rapporto intermedio
Sulla base dei dati consolidati, BB Biotech AG presenta alla chiusura intermedia al 30 settembre 2020 un utile al netto delle imposte pari a CHF 26 milioni (a fronte di un utile di CHF 172 milioni nello stesso periodo dell"esercizio precedente). Per il Q3 BB Biotech ha registrato una perdita di CHF 395 milioni (a fronte di una perdita di CHF 382 milioni nello stesso periodo precedente). In quanto società d"investimento, il risultato conseguito riflette l"andamento dei corsi azionari delle aziende detenute in portafoglio.
Il rapporto intermedio al 30 settembre 2020 di BB Biotech AG è disponibile sul sito www.bbbiotech.com.
Per ulteriori informazioni
Luca Fumagalli, telefono +39 272 14 35 38, e-mail luca.fumagalli@bm.com
Profilo aziendale
