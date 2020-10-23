DGAP-CMS: flatex AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: flatex AG


flatex AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








23.10.2020



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



flatex AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.













Language: English
Company: flatex AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

60327 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.flatex.com





 
