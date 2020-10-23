

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency





Nanogate SE: Implementation of an investor process parallel to the insolvency plan procedure - indicative participation and takeover offers from investors received





23-Oct-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Nanogate SE: Implementation of an investor process parallel to the insolvency plan procedure - indicative participation and takeover offers from investors received



Göttelborn, October 23, 2020. Nanogate SE ("Company"), a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is currently conducting a structured, competitive process to acquire an investor who will participate in the targeted restructuring of the group, parallel to the ongoing insolvency proceedings. The company has received indicative expressions of interest from investors for the continuation of a substantial part of the business operations of the group of companies through the takeover of the company or major subsidiaries and other assets. The offers are not yet binding.



The interested parties are domestic and foreign strategic investors and investment companies. All expressions of interest provide for the continuation of the Group"s core business and can basically be divided into two categories:



Some of the interested parties are considering taking a significant stake in Nanogate SE or a full takeover as part of a capital reduction followed by a capital increase. The inflow of funds from the capital increase would be used to finance the Group"s future business and to (proportionally) satisfy the claims of creditors, i.e. also benefit the insolvency estate. With this model, the previous participation of the existing shareholders would be massively diluted or (in case of a capital reduction to zero) terminated.



Other interested parties, on the other hand, are striving to acquire the essential subsidiaries and assets from Nanogate SE and a corresponding spin-off from the Nanogate Group. The core business would then be continued in a new company that would be the sole property of the potential investor. In return, the investor would pay a certain purchase price to Nanogate SE, which would be used in particular to service the insolvency quota. The other holdings and assets still remaining with Nanogate SE would also be sold. The proceeds of these measures would primarily be used to satisfy the company"s creditors. Nanogate SE would ultimately remain as a company without any operating business.



Nanogate will now examine and evaluate the non-binding expressions of interest in detail and negotiate them.



Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Contact



Christian Dose/Volker Siegert | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH



Phone +49 69 2475 689 491/490 | ir@nanogate.com





Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn



www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se



Nanogate SE



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.



True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.



Disclaimer



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.











23-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



