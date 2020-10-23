DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer

Dortmund, 23 October 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today received the allocation for the sale of rapid charging stations (DC 50 kW) from an existing customer in a tendering process. The three years framework agreement comprises a call volume of up to EUR 8.7 million, of which around 40% is already expected to be called in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Contact and notifying person



Ralf Maushake

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 231 534 923 865

E-Mail: ir@compleo-cs.de






Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: +49 231 534 923 70
E-mail: ir@compleo-cs.de
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9
WKN: A2QDNX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
