DGAP-Adhoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer
2020. október 23., péntek, 18:59
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Compleo Charging Solutions AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)
Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Award of a major contract by an existing customer
Dortmund, 23 October 2020 - Compleo Charging Solutions AG, a leading German specialist provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today received the allocation for the sale of rapid charging stations (DC 50 kW) from an existing customer in a tendering process. The three years framework agreement comprises a call volume of up to EUR 8.7 million, of which around 40% is already expected to be called in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Contact and notifying person
Ralf Maushake
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
|44309 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 534 923 70
|E-mail:
|ir@compleo-cs.de
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QDNX9
|WKN:
|A2QDNX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1142844
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1142844 23-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
