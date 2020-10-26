



DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE





/ Key word(s): Quarter Results













SÜSS MicroTec SE: Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year

















26.10.2020 / 15:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Results for Q3 2020 well above previous year

- Q3 sales rose by 63 percent from EUR 37 million to EUR 61 million

- EBIT in Q3 improved from EUR -4.9 to EUR 9.0 million in Q3

Garching, October 26, 2020 - Today SUSS MicroTec announces figures for sales and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the third quarter of 2020. Both key financial figures are well above the level of the previous year.

Sales of EUR 60.6 million in Q3 2020 are EUR 23.5 million or 63.3 percent above the EUR 37.1 million of same quarter one year ago. EBIT in Q3 2020 amounted to EUR 9.0 million, which is EUR 13.9 million above the minus EUR 4.9 million of the previous year. Thus, the EBIT-margin in Q3 2020 reached 14.9 percent after minus 13.2 percent in the previous year.

The good order situation in early 2020 as well as the continuously high demand led to a considerable increase in sales compared to previous year. The steady high capacity utilization of production and a low number of sickness reports, together with the measures taken to increase efficiency in production, allowed the high increase in EBIT compared to the previous year. In addition, it becomes clear that some of the remaining and already depreciated equipment from the closure of SMT Photonic Systems Inc., Corona, USA can still be sold. In the third quarter, one scanner is already included in sales, which had a correspondingly positive effect on our EBIT margin. Two more scanners are scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter 2020. This will significantly reduce the burden on EBIT from the closing costs for the US site in Corona for the year 2020.

SUSS MicroTec is now going to analyze the potential effects of the good third quarter on the results for the full fiscal year 2020 and will publish a statement on this together with the publication of the Q3 2020 numbers on November 10, 2020.

Legal Disclaimer

All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.

Contact:SUSS MicroTec SESabine RadeboldtInvestor RelationsSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, DeutschlandTel.: +49 89 32007-161Fax: +49 89 32007-451Email: sabine.radeboldt@suss.com