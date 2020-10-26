Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 19 October 2020 until and including 23 October 2020, a number of 627,646 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

10/19/2020

85,453

38.3227

10/20/2020

210,001

38.0473

10/21/2020

138,881

37.7445

10/22/2020

70,505

37.8651

10/23/2020

122,806

38.1262



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 23 October 2020 amounts to 2,404,794 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 26 October 2020

Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board