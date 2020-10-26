DGAP-DD: ABO Invest AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








26.10.2020 / 16:54




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Zielke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ABO Invest AG


b) LEI

391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
2.12 EUR 25440 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
2.12 EUR 25440 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Börse Düsseldorf
MIC: XDUS














Language: English
Company: ABO Invest AG

Unter den Eichen 7

65195 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.buergerwindaktie.de





 
63284  26.10.2020 


