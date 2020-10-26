DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer

Linde plc: Linde Appoints Sanjiv Lamba as Chief Operating Officer


Guildford, UK, October 26, 2020 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Sanjiv Lamba to serve as the company"s Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2021. In this role, Mr. Lamba will be responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare, and certain global functions, initiatives and businesses. Mr. Lamba will report directly to Linde"s CEO, Mr. Steve Angel, and relocate to Danbury, CT.



Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba served in several roles including EVP APAC, Head of Regional Business units - South & South East Asia and various financial roles during his 31 years with Linde.








