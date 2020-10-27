DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








26.10.2020 / 19:18




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jeffrey
Last name(s): Lieberman

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Nature of the transaction

111,522 shares in HelloFresh SE obtained in relation to an indirect participation in HelloFresh SE


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
