





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated















Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















26.10.2020 / 20:43







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Street:

5995 Mayfair Road

Postal code:

44720

City:

North Canton, OH

United States

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Disclosure of multiple omitted notifications for period of November 2017 to March 2019 (see 10. for details) without affecting disclosed notifications since 20 March 2019 (last published on 27 August 2020).



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Vanguard Index Funds

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 March 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

5.02 %

0.99 %

6.00 %

91917822

Previous notification

5.1304 %

0 %

5.1304 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

US2536511031

4612096

0

5.02 %

0.00 %

Total

4612096

5.02 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

906700

0.99 %





Total

906700

0.99 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Between 21.11.17 and 1.3.19 multiple notifications were omitted referring solely to various thresholds-crossings of 3% and 5% pursuant to Sec. 33 and 38 WpHG due to swaps of positions in voting rights and financial instruments and vice versa, whereas the total position (Sec. 39 WpHG) always remained between 5% and 10%. Following notifications were omitted: 4 in 2017, 17 in 2018 and 12 in 2019.





Date

26 Oct 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























26.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



