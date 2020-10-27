DGAP-DD: Instone Real Estate Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Scharpe

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG


b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
18.40 EUR 10193.60 EUR
18.44 EUR 4923.48 EUR
18.42 EUR 5139.18 EUR
18.46 EUR 21985.86 EUR
18.48 EUR 11402.16 EUR
18.50 EUR 1239.50 EUR
18.50 EUR 31690.50 EUR
18.50 EUR 24272.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
18.4744 EUR 110846.2800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
