1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Jochen

Last name(s):

Scharpe



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Instone Real Estate Group AG





b) LEI

391200DINUIRPDZQHX03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBX80





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

18.40 EUR





10193.60 EUR



18.44 EUR





4923.48 EUR



18.42 EUR





5139.18 EUR



18.46 EUR





21985.86 EUR



18.48 EUR





11402.16 EUR



18.50 EUR





1239.50 EUR



18.50 EUR





31690.50 EUR



18.50 EUR





24272.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

18.4744 EUR





110846.2800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



