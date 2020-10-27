DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec intends to disclose an extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets at its subsidiary Nashtec, USA
2020. október 27., kedd, 14:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nabaltec intends to disclose an extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets at its subsidiary Nashtec, USA
Schwandorf, 27 October 2020 - As part of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2020, Nabaltec AG will presumably disclose an extraordinary depreciation in the amount of EUR 21 - 25 million on the book value fixed assets at Nashtec, USA. The background is the reduction of capacity utilization to below 50% at Nashtec triggered by COVID-19 and the expected slower recovery of sales volumes in the North American market in the years to come.
The exact amount of the extraordinary depreciation will be determined during the preparation of the annual financial statements. In addition to the reduction of fixed assets in the consolidated balance sheet, the measure also reduces the Group"s EBIT and consolidated net income for the year. The extraordinary depreciation has no effect on cash flow.
Contact:
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nabaltec AG
|Alustraße 50-52
|92421 Schwandorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9431 53-0
|Fax:
|+49 9431 53-260
|E-mail:
|info@nabaltec.de
|Internet:
|www.nabaltec.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KPPR7, DE000A1EWL99
|WKN:
|A0KPPR, A1EWL9
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1143341
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1143341 27-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
