28-Oct-2020 / 10:06 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





Göttelborn, October 28, 2020. The trading of the shares in Nanogate SE in the Scale segment will end with extraordinary termination by Deutsche Börse AG at the end of October 28, 2020. From October 29, 2020, the shares will be listed in the Basic Board segment. This ensures the continued tradability of the Nanogate share.



The termination is based on the fact that the audited annual financial statements and management report 2019 have not yet been submitted. Due to the ongoing insolvency proceedings, probably until the decision on the insolvency plan, the consolidated financial statements and various individual financial statements of group companies for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 cannot be finalized and audited. It is therefore not possible to adhere to the corresponding transparency obligations of the Scale segment. Furthermore, the insolvency proceedings opened on September 1, 2020 represent an additional reason for an extraordinary termination.



Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE







Contact



Christian Dose/Volker Siegert | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH



Phone +49 69 2475 689 491/490 | ir@nanogate.com





Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn



www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se



Nanogate SE



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.



True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.











