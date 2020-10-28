DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
2020. október 28., szerda, 10:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Göttelborn, October 28, 2020. The trading of the shares in Nanogate SE in the Scale segment will end with extraordinary termination by Deutsche Börse AG at the end of October 28, 2020. From October 29, 2020, the shares will be listed in the Basic Board segment. This ensures the continued tradability of the Nanogate share.
The termination is based on the fact that the audited annual financial statements and management report 2019 have not yet been submitted. Due to the ongoing insolvency proceedings, probably until the decision on the insolvency plan, the consolidated financial statements and various individual financial statements of group companies for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 cannot be finalized and audited. It is therefore not possible to adhere to the corresponding transparency obligations of the Scale segment. Furthermore, the insolvency proceedings opened on September 1, 2020 represent an additional reason for an extraordinary termination.
Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact
Christian Dose/Volker Siegert | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Nanogate SE
Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.
True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.
Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NANOGATE SE
|Zum Schacht 3
|66287 Göttelborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6825/95 91 852
|E-mail:
|ir@nanogate.com
|Internet:
|www.nanogate.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JKHC9,
|WKN:
|A0JKHC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1143568
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1143568 28-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]