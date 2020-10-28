DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Juergen
Last name(s): Mueller

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
96.87 EUR 19374.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
96.8700 EUR 19374.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
