1. Details of issuer

Name:

flatex AG

Street:

Rotfeder-Ring 7

Postal code:

60327

City:

Frankfurt / Main

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900IRBZTADXJB6757



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

first time admission of shares to trading on an organized market



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Bernd Förtsch

Date of birth: 30 Jun 1962



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

23 Oct 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

19.62 %

0.00 %

19.62 %

27273137

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000FTG1111

396607

4955238

1.45 %

18.17 %

Total

5351845

19.62 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Bernd Förtsch

%

%

%

BFF Holding GmbH

%

%

%

GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH

12.93 %

%

12.93 %

-

%

%

%

Bernd Förtsch

%

%

%

FinLab AG

%

%

%

Heliad Management GmbH

%

%

%

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

5.24 %

%

5.24 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

28 Oct 2020



