To:

Renk Aktiengesellschaft



Gögginger Str. 73



86159 Augsburg

Via telefax: +49 (0) 821 5700 552

Notification pursuant to Section 43 in connection with Section 37 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - "WpHG")

With voting rights notification dated 8 October 2020, Mr. Peder Prahl notified us that on 6 October 2020 the share of voting rights held by (i) Mr. Peder Prahl (ii) Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly operating under the name Rebecca BidCo GmbH) as well as (iii) Rebecca FinCo GmbH, Rebecca HoldCo GmbH, Rebecca BidCo SARL (formerly operating under the name Triton V LuxCo 31 SARL), Rebecca MidCo SARL (formerly operating under the name Triton V LuxCo 30 SARL), Rebecca LuxCo SARL (formerly operating under the name Triton V LuxCo 29 SARL), Triton Masterluxco 5 SARL, Triton V S.á.r.l. SICAV-RAIF, Triton Fund V L.P., Triton Fund V General Partner L.P., Triton Managers V Limited, Triton InvestCo SARL, Triton Investors SCSp, Triton Investors GP SARL und Carezo (Guernsey) Limited (the persons mentioned under (iii) hereinafter referred to as the "Further Notifying Parties"; Mr. Peder Prahl, Rebecca BidCo AG and the Further Notifying Parties together hereinafter referred to as the "Notifying Parties") has crossed the thresholds of 3%, 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50% and 75% of the voting rights in Renk Aktiengesellschaft within the meaning of Sections 33, 34 WpHG. The voting rights concerned are held directly by Rebecca BidCo AG and are attributed to Mr. Peder Prahl and the Further Notifying Parties pursuant to Section 34 WpHG.

All shares in Carezo (Guernsey) Limited are held by Addison Nominees Limited as trustee for Mr. Peder Prahl. The shares in Addison Nominees Limited are held by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited which is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Triton OpCo SARL. Triton OpCo SARL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Triton Investors SCSp which is an undertaking ultimately controlled by Mr. Peder Prahl.

In accordance with Section 43 (1) WpHG, Mr. Peder Prahl notifies - in analogous application of Section 37 WpHG also in the name of Rebecca BidCo AG and the Further Notifying Parties - that the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition are as follows:

1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (Section 43 (1) sentence 3 WpHG)

1.1 The investment in Renk Aktiengesellschaft serves the implementation of strategic goals.

1.2 As announced on 7 October 2020, it is intended to implement a merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of Renk Aktiengesellschaft. The Notifying Parties therefore intend to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months.

1.3 The Notifying Parties intend to influence the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of Renk Aktiengesellschaft.

1.4 The notifying parties intend to implement a merger squeeze-out, which will result in a merger of Renk Aktiengesellschaft into Rebecca BidCo AG and thus to the dissolution of Renk Aktiengesellschaft. Apart from that, the Notifying Parties currently do not intend to significantly change the capital structure of Renk Aktiengesellschaft, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

2. Origin of the funds used (Section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG)

The funds used for the acquisition of the voting rights by the Rebecca BidCo AG consisted of equity and debt.

Hamburg, 28 October 2020