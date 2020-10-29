DGAP-News: Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets initiates coverage on Medios with a "Buy" recommendation and a price target of €35.00
2020. október 29., csütörtök, 09:24
Press Release
Medios AG: Metzler Capital Markets initiates coverage on Medios with a "Buy" recommendation and a price target of €35.00
Berlin, 29 October 2020 - Metzler Capital Markets has initiated coverage on Medios AG today and issued a "Buy" recommendation for the shares of the Specialty Pharma company. The price target amounts to €35.00 per share, accordingly. The Medios share price currently stands at €25.00 (Xetra closing on 28 October 2020). In addition to Metzler Capital Markets, Medios continues to be covered by Berenberg, Jefferies, Kepler Cheuvreux and Warburg.
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1143402
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1143402 29.10.2020
