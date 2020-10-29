





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















29.10.2020 / 14:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

93.48019 EUR





49723421.78 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

93.4802 EUR





49723421.7800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited

MIC:

SICS



