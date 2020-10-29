

Baar (CH), October 29, 2020 - LION E-Mobility AG, a listed Swiss holding company with strategic investments in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, has implemented a capital increase from authorized capital as of October 29, 2020. The unanimous resolution of the Board of Directors was based on the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting dated June 27, 2019, and with reference to art. 3a of the articles of association regarding the authorized share capital.





The share capital increased by 670,000 shares from 9,362,633 to 10,032,633 and now amounts to CHF 1,304,242.29. Anchor investor Ian Mukherjee subscribes for the shares at an issue price of EUR 3.00 per registered share, for a total of EUR 2,010,000.00 (rounded). The capital will accrue to LION E-Mobility AG.



Contact



Alessio Basteri



Chairman of the Board





LION E-Mobility Investor Relations



Sebastian Duering



Telefon: +49 221 94991871



Mobil: +49 151 58204309



E-Mail:

www.lionemobility.com





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Ian Mukherjee, Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, anchor strategic investor and largest shareholder of LION E-Mobility AG, said: "The company has made great progress in the past year. We have a stable order pipeline, new partners such as Sogefi on our side, and are making significant progress on several exciting projects. I will continue to provide support for the direction we are taking because I am convinced that our strategy is working and will be successful".



Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: "Especially in the current phase, a stable investor structure is invaluable for LION E-Mobility AG - not only in terms of liquidity, but also because it shows commitment to our strategy. This enables us to concentrate fully on our planned activities and the strategic development of the company. The company as a whole and thus all shareholders will benefit from this".



Thomas Hetmann, Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG and Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH, says: "I am very grateful to Ian for his continued support. This capital increase will help us to tackle new important projects, further develop LION Group and create sustainable value for our shareholders"







About LION E-Mobility



LION E-Mobility is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the area of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.



The company owns 100% of the German Lion Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG is also 100% owner of LION E-Mobility North America Inc.



