DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. november 02., hétfő, 13:02
On 30 October 2030 EP Global Commerce III GmbH, Grünwald, Federal Republic of Germany, notified us of the following:
"With reference to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act ("WpHG") of Daniel Křetínský with threshold triggered on 5 October 2020 on a subsidiary level (group notification) concerning METRO AG, we herewith inform you with regard to EP Global Commerce III GmbH, EP Global Commerce IV GmbH and EP Global Commerce VII GmbH (together the "Notifying Persons") pursuant to Section 43 WpHG, for reason of exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in METRO AG, about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make that certain acquisition as follows:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1144663 02.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]