"With reference to the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34 German Securities Trading Act ("WpHG") of Daniel Křetínský with threshold triggered on 5 October 2020 on a subsidiary level (group notification) concerning METRO AG, we herewith inform you with regard to EP Global Commerce III GmbH, EP Global Commerce IV GmbH and EP Global Commerce VII GmbH (together the "Notifying Persons") pursuant to Section 43 WpHG, for reason of exceeding the threshold of 10% of the voting rights resulting from shares in METRO AG, about the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make that certain acquisition as follows:

The acquisition of the voting rights serves the purpose of implementing strategic objectives.

It is intended to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months.

It is intended to influence the composition of the supervisory board of METRO AG. We intend to exert influence on the composition of the management board of METRO AG in accordance with our representation in the supervisory board of METRO AG.

Currently, it is not intended to materially change the capital structure of METRO AG, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.

The acquisition of voting rights occurred due to the attribution of voting rights in accordance with Section 34 para. 1 sentence 1 no. 1 WpHG. Therefore, neither equity nor debt capital has been used."

