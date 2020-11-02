DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
2020. november 02., hétfő, 13:42
Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 9th Interim Report (2. Tranche)
On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Within the second tranche, between October 26, 2020 and October 30, 2020 a total of 92,690 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back
The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.
In the period from October 26, 2020 to October 30, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 30, 2020 amounts to 1,274,892.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.
Hamburg, November 2020
Aurubis AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
1144715 02.11.2020
