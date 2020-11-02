DGAP-CMS: Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Aurubis AG


/ 9th Interim Report (2. Tranche)






Aurubis AG: Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052








02.11.2020 / 13:42



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification in accordance with Article 5 Paragraph 1 lit. b of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - 9th Interim Report (2. Tranche)



 



On March 19, 2020, Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 18 March 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Within the second tranche, between October 26, 2020 and October 30, 2020 a total of 92,690 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back



The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.



In the period from October 26, 2020 to October 30, 2020, the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:



































Date                Total number of shares

bought back		 Weighted average

share price (EUR)    		 Aggregated volume

(EUR)
26.10.2020 9,783 60.9525 596,298.31
27.10.2020 19,666 59.8400 1,176,813.44
28.10.2020 20,355 57.3054 1,166,451.42
29.10.2020 21,129 56.5760 1,195,394.30
30.10.2020 21,757 55.0622 1,197,988.29
       
Total 92,690 57.5353 5,332,945.76

 

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 19, 2020 through, and including, October 30, 2020 amounts to 1,274,892.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Aurubis AG (www.aurubis.com) under section Investor Relations.



Hamburg, November 2020



Aurubis AG



The Executive Board















02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG

Hovestrasse 50

20539 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1144715  02.11.2020 



