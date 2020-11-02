



PARIS, November 02, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces that its senior management will host a webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (Paris time), to discuss the recently announced oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price, company developments as well as address questions.

Attendees can participate by phone using the following telephone numbers.



Dial in details for participants:

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

U.S.: +1 212 999 6659

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 789 8603

Password: abivax



About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body"s natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.



More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.





