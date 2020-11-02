DGAP-News: Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of  EUR 28m at market price

Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of  EUR 28m at market price



PARIS, November 02, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces that its senior management will host a webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (Paris time), to discuss the recently announced oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price, company developments as well as address questions.



Attendees can participate by weblink (https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/abivaxwebcast/20201103_1/) or connect by phone using the following telephone numbers.




Dial in details for participants:



France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166



UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666



U.S.: +1 212 999 6659



Belgium: +32 (0) 2 789 8603



Password: abivax




About Abivax (www.abivax.com)



Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body"s natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.





Contacts










Abivax
Communications

Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63
Investors
LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24
Public Relations France
DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+33 6 14 50 15 84
Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC

Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017













