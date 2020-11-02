DGAP-News: Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price
2020. november 02., hétfő, 14:00
Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price
PARIS, November 02, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces that its senior management will host a webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (Paris time), to discuss the recently announced oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price, company developments as well as address questions.
Attendees can participate by weblink (https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/abivaxwebcast/20201103_1/) or connect by phone using the following telephone numbers.
France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
U.S.: +1 212 999 6659
Belgium: +32 (0) 2 789 8603
Password: abivax
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body"s natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.
